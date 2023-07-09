Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .295 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Domingo German on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

  • Hoerner leads Chicago in slugging percentage (.383) thanks to 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 120th in the league in slugging.
  • In 60 of 80 games this season (75.0%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).
  • He has gone deep in five games this year (6.3%), homering in 1.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 27 games this season (33.8%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 39
.301 AVG .253
.349 OBP .300
.416 SLG .349
11 XBH 12
4 HR 1
25 RBI 20
16/10 K/BB 26/10
11 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (98 total, 1.1 per game).
  • German (5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his 17th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .216 against him.
