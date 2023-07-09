On Sunday, Luis Robert (.619 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Chicago White Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Steven Matz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 91 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .568, both of which rank first among Chicago hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 70th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Robert has reached base via a hit in 59 games this year (of 88 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 27.3% of his games this year, and 7% of his trips to the plate.

Robert has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with more than one RBI 12 times (13.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 48.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 16 games with multiple runs (18.2%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 43 .267 AVG .274 .326 OBP .335 .596 SLG .543 25 XBH 23 14 HR 12 25 RBI 25 45/10 K/BB 60/11 1 SB 7

