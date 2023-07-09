Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Burger At The Plate

Burger is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.

In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 72), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.

Burger has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (22 of 72), with more than one RBI 12 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including five multi-run games (6.9%).

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 31 .262 AVG .171 .319 OBP .231 .643 SLG .378 21 XBH 11 13 HR 6 31 RBI 10 40/9 K/BB 47/6 0 SB 1

Cardinals Pitching Rankings