Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake Burger, with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .219 with 12 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 72 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (18 of 72), and 7.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Burger has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (22 of 72), with more than one RBI 12 times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this season (41.7%), including five multi-run games (6.9%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|31
|.262
|AVG
|.171
|.319
|OBP
|.231
|.643
|SLG
|.378
|21
|XBH
|11
|13
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|10
|40/9
|K/BB
|47/6
|0
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Matz makes the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .302 against him.
