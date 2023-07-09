On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .139 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ has 76 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .376.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Happ has gotten a hit in 52 of 86 games this year (60.5%), including 19 multi-hit games (22.1%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (7.0%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.7% of his games this year, Happ has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (7.0%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 45 .231 AVG .265 .358 OBP .392 .357 SLG .420 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 16 47/28 K/BB 45/33 3 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings