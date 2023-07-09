Elvis Andrus -- hitting .194 with a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz

Steven Matz TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Discover More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .201 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 61 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.8% of those games.

He has homered in two of 61 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has driven home a run in nine games this season (14.8%), including more than one RBI in 9.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 13 games this season (21.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 31 .253 AVG .152 .327 OBP .231 .323 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 21/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings