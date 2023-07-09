Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .561 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Steven Matz and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Cardinals Player Props
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, 12 home runs and 15 walks.
- In 75.9% of his 58 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this season (20.7%), leaving the park in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Jimenez has an RBI in 28 of 58 games this year, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 28 times this season (48.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.306
|AVG
|.236
|.336
|OBP
|.294
|.463
|SLG
|.491
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|21
|24/6
|K/BB
|33/9
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Matz (0-7) to the mound to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty threw 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.02, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.