The New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.

He has a .277/.325/.383 slash line so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0

Ian Happ Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Happ Stats

Ian Happ has put up 76 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashed .249/.376/.390 on the season.

Happ Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 1-for-2 0 0 1 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Domingo Germán Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Germán Stats

The Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

In 16 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Germán Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 3 4.1 9 3 2 5 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 9.0 0 0 0 9 0 vs. Mariners Jun. 22 3.1 8 10 8 4 2 at Red Sox Jun. 16 2.0 7 7 7 1 2 vs. Red Sox Jun. 10 6.0 6 1 1 5 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a slash line of .249/.324/.413 so far this season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits).

He has a .258/.350/.405 slash line on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.