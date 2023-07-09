Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Yankees on July 9, 2023
The New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Gleyber Torres, Nico Hoerner and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cubs vs. Yankees Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .277/.325/.383 slash line so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Ian Happ Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Happ Stats
- Ian Happ has put up 76 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashed .249/.376/.390 on the season.
Happ Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 8
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Ian Happ or other Cubs players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Domingo Germán Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Germán Stats
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.
- He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- In 16 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.3 frames per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
Germán Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|4.1
|9
|3
|2
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 28
|9.0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 22
|3.1
|8
|10
|8
|4
|2
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 16
|2.0
|7
|7
|7
|1
|2
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 10
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Kyle Hendricks' player props with BetMGM.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Torres Stats
- Torres has 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 36 RBI (82 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a slash line of .249/.324/.413 so far this season.
- Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|2-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI (79 total hits).
- He has a .258/.350/.405 slash line on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo or other Yankees players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.