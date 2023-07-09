Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Yankees - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .289 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees (who will hand the ball to Domingo German) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel has eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 14 walks while batting .267.
- Morel has picked up a hit in 62.5% of his 48 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 31.3% of his games in 2023, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 20 games this season (41.7%), Morel has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (22.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.5%) he has scored more than once.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|26
|.282
|AVG
|.255
|.301
|OBP
|.336
|.615
|SLG
|.551
|11
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|16
|26/3
|K/BB
|32/11
|1
|SB
|0
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.78 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (98 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Yankees will send German (5-5) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.52 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .216 to his opponents.
