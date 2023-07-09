Andrew Benintendi -- with a slugging percentage of .317 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

  • Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .347 this season while batting .280 with 30 walks and 40 runs scored.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 40th, and he is 131st in the league in slugging.
  • In 77.8% of his games this year (63 of 81), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (27.2%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in one of 81 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • In 19 games this season (23.5%), Benintendi has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (4.9%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 35 of 81 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
40 GP 41
.315 AVG .248
.383 OBP .313
.403 SLG .339
13 XBH 12
0 HR 1
9 RBI 14
28/16 K/BB 24/14
5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 5.02 ERA and 60 strikeouts through 66 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Wednesday -- the lefty tossed 2 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.02 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
