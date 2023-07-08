Held from July 6- 9, William McGirt will play in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

William McGirt Insights

McGirt has finished under par four times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds played.

Over his last 12 rounds, McGirt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, McGirt has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

McGirt finished 64th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 50 -6 280 0 6 0 0 $165,207

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

McGirt has had an average finish of 45th in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

McGirt has made the cut three times in his previous seven entries in this event.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course McGirt has played in the past year has been 55 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

McGirt's Last Time Out

McGirt was in the 44th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.25-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open was poor, putting him in the 12th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, McGirt was better than 44% of the competitors (averaging 4.67 strokes).

McGirt did not record a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, McGirt did not have a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.2).

McGirt recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

In that last competition, McGirt's par-4 showing (on 24 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (better than the field's average, 7.5).

McGirt finished the RBC Canadian Open registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but McGirt finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

