Nolan Arenado carries a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (36-52) game versus the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Cardinals will look to Miles Mikolas (4-5), while the White Sox's starter has not yet been announced.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Miles Mikolas

Mikolas (4-5) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Monday.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with a 4.51 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .283.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.

Mikolas has pitched five or more innings in 10 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

The 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.51), 50th in WHIP (1.353), and 62nd in K/9 (6.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

