Nolan Arenado will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (36-52) on Saturday, July 8, when they take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (38-52) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Cardinals have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under for the game is listed at 10 runs.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Miles Mikolas - STL (4-5, 4.51 ERA) vs TBA - CHW

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 44 times this season and won 18, or 40.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Cardinals have a 15-23 record (winning only 39.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only twice, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 18 times (34%) in those games.

The White Sox have a mark of 12-26 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the White Sox had a record of 2-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 3rd

