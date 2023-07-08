Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 103 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 267 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 22nd in MLB with a .395 slugging percentage this season.

The White Sox rank 22nd in MLB with a .238 team batting average.

Chicago ranks 21st in the majors with 379 total runs scored this season.

The White Sox have an OBP of just .297 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The White Sox rank 19th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, first-best in baseball.

Chicago has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.366 as a pitching staff, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Athletics W 8-7 Away Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn 7/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Home Lucas Giolito Chris Bassitt 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 6-2 Home Lance Lynn José Berríos 7/6/2023 Blue Jays L 5-4 Home Jesse Scholtens Yusei Kikuchi 7/7/2023 Cardinals W 8-7 Home Dylan Cease Jordan Montgomery 7/8/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 7/9/2023 Cardinals - Home Lucas Giolito Steven Matz 7/14/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/15/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/16/2023 Braves - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mets - Away - -

