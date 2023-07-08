The 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will see Vincent Whaley as part of the field from July 6- 9 as the golfers battle the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 at stake.

Looking to bet on Whaley at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Vincent Whaley Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Whaley has finished under par nine times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Whaley has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Whaley's average finish has been 63rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Whaley has not finished within five shots of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Whaley hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 44 -8 279 0 7 1 1 $369,101

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Whaley placed 43rd in his only finish.

Whaley made the cut in one of his past two entries in this event.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 263 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The courses that Whaley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,313 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -9 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Whaley's Last Time Out

Whaley was in the 75th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Whaley was better than only 28% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Whaley shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Whaley carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Whaley's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

At that last competition, Whaley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Whaley ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Whaley recorded one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

