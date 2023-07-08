Tyler Duncan will be among those competing at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Tyler Duncan Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Duncan has scored below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Duncan has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five events, Duncan has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Duncan has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 37 -8 278 0 12 2 2 $1.2M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Duncan's previous four appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 19th.

Duncan has made the cut in two of his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Duncan has played i the last year (7,275 yards) is 14 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Duncan's Last Time Out

Duncan finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Duncan shot better than 47% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Duncan carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Duncan recorded two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Duncan had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent competition, Duncan's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Duncan finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Duncan finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+12500

