The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois features Troy Merritt. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Merritt has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Merritt has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Merritt has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 42 -4 279 0 11 1 1 $947,969

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Merritt's previous seven appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 45th.

Merritt has made the cut in four of his past seven appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Courses that Merritt has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,275 yards, 14 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.88 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was good enough to land him in the 81st percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Merritt shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Merritt carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Merritt recorded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Merritt recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last competition, Merritt had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Merritt finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Merritt Odds to Win: +17500

