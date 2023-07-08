Trey Mullinax will play from July 6- 9 in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking on a par-71, 7,289-yard course.

Looking to place a bet on Mullinax at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Mullinax has finished better than par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds.

He has not finished a single of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on two occasions.

He has not made the cut in his past five events.

Mullinax has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 30 -6 280 1 13 3 4 $3M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Mullinax has one top-20 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 19th.

Mullinax has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 60 yards shorter than the average course Mullinax has played in the past year (7,349).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 37th percentile.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mullinax shot better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Mullinax failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mullinax recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Mullinax's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent tournament, Mullinax's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Mullinax ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mullinax had one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Mullinax Odds to Win: +17500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.