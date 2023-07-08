Trevor Werbylo enters play in the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Werbylo at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Trevor Werbylo Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Werbylo has shot better than par on six occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werbylo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Werbylo has had an average finish of 43rd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Werbylo has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 50 -3 283 0 11 0 0 $265,469

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Werbylo has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,301 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Werbylo's Last Time Out

Werbylo shot poorly over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the eighth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Werbylo was better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Werbylo failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Werbylo had one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Werbylo's one birdie or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last tournament, Werbylo had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Werbylo ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Werbylo finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Werbylo Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.