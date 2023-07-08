Held from July 6- 9, Trevor Cone is set to play in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

Looking to place a wager on Cone at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Trevor Cone Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Cone has shot better than par on 14 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Cone has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Cone has had an average finish of 50th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Cone has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Cone has qualified for the weekend three times in a row, and hopes to continue that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 57 -2 283 0 9 0 0 $229,295

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The courses that Cone has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,306 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone shot below average over the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 20th percentile of the field.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 47th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Cone shot better than 93% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Cone carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cone had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Cone's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

In that last tournament, Cone posted a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Cone finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with 12 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Cone finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Cone Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

