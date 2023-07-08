Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Tim Anderson (on the back of going 1-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 against the Cardinals.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Cardinals Player Props
|White Sox vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch White Sox vs Cardinals
|White Sox vs Cardinals Odds
|White Sox vs Cardinals Prediction
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .230 with nine doubles, a triple and 14 walks.
- Anderson has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this season (38 of 65), with multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
- In 65 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Anderson has driven in a run in 12 games this year (18.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 32.3% of his games this season (21 of 65), he has scored, and in five of those games (7.7%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|35
|.224
|AVG
|.235
|.248
|OBP
|.281
|.267
|SLG
|.275
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|25/4
|K/BB
|34/10
|2
|SB
|7
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 87 home runs (one per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 51st, 1.353 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.