Seung-Yul Noh will compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Seung-Yul Noh Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Noh has finished below par on 14 occasions, while also shooting two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 20 rounds.

Noh has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

In his past five events, Noh has had an average finish of 53rd.

Noh has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Noh will try to make the cut for the seventh straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 -5 281 0 14 0 0 $412,591

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Noh's past five appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 37th.

Noh has made the cut three times in his previous five entries in this event.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Courses that Noh has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,322 yards, 33 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Noh's Last Time Out

Noh was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.05 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 28th percentile of the field.

Noh was better than 65% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Noh recorded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Noh carded four bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Noh's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last outing, Noh's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse nine times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Noh finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Noh fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Noh Odds to Win: +25000

