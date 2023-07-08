Sean O'Hair will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to wager on O'Hair at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Sean O'Hair Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, O'Hair has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score in one of his last 14 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

O'Hair has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five appearances, O'Hair's average finish has been 40th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

O'Hair has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 35 -7 279 0 7 0 1 $398,382

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In O'Hair's past eight appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 40th.

O'Hair has made the cut two times in his previous eight entries in this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 49 yards shorter than the average course O'Hair has played in the past year (7,338).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

O'Hair's Last Time Out

O'Hair was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

O'Hair shot better than just 28% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

O'Hair did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, O'Hair carded two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

O'Hair recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last competition, O'Hair's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

O'Hair finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, O'Hair had more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards O'Hair Odds to Win: +25000

