Scott Harrington will be in the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Harrington at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Scott Harrington Insights

Harrington has finished below par on six occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Harrington has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five events, Harrington has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Harrington has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 -5 281 0 7 0 0 $208,138

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course Harrington has played in the past year (7,301 yards) is 12 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Harrington's Last Time Out

Harrington was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Harrington shot better than 47% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Harrington carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harrington had more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Harrington's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last outing, Harrington's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Harrington ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Harrington finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Harrington Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.