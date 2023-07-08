Sam Stevens is in 133rd place, at +2, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to place a wager on Sam Stevens at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Stevens Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Stevens has shot below par on five occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Stevens has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Stevens' average finish has been 73rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Stevens has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 46 -3 269 0 16 2 2 $1.8M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The most recent time Stevens played this event was in 2023, and he finished 133rd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,011 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, one yard longer than the average course Stevens has played in the past year (7,288 yards).

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens finished in the third percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Stevens was better than 65% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Stevens did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stevens had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.9).

Stevens' nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Stevens' par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse seven times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Stevens finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stevens recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Stevens Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Stevens' performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.