Sam Ryder is in 89th place, at E, after the first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

Looking to place a wager on Sam Ryder at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sam Ryder Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Ryder has scored better than par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 13 rounds.

Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Ryder's average finish has been 62nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Ryder has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 34 -6 265 0 16 2 3 $2.1M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Ryder has one top-five finish in his past five appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 45th.

Ryder made the cut in each of his last five attempts at this event.

Ryder last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 89th.

This course is set up to play at 7,289 yards, 278 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Ryder has played i the last year (7,269 yards) is 20 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 38th percentile of the field.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Ryder shot better than 74% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Ryder fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryder recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Ryder's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the field average (5.9).

At that last competition, Ryder's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Ryder finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ryder finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 John Deere Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.