Ryan Moore will compete at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to bet on Moore at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Over his last 14 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, Moore has had an average finish of 45th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Moore has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 35 -9 276 0 8 0 1 $550,511

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past 10 appearances at this event, Moore has four top-10 finishes, two top-five finishes and one win.

Moore has made the cut in nine of his past 10 appearances at this tournament.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 10 yards longer than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,279 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 37th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore was better than 65% of the competitors (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Moore carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Moore recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.9).

Moore's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent outing, Moore's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Moore ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Moore Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.