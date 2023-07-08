Ryan Brehm will compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Brehm at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has scored better than par eight times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five appearances, Brehm has had an average finish of 73rd.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Brehm has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 52 -4 281 0 9 0 0 $487,976

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Brehm failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in any of his most recent three trips to this event.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 23 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm was in the 65th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brehm was better than 65% of the field (averaging 4.44 strokes).

Brehm recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brehm recorded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Brehm had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that last outing, Brehm's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Brehm ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic recording a birdie or better on nine par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Brehm finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Brehm Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.