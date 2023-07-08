Robert Streb is part of the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse available is $7,400,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Streb at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Streb has finished under par 11 times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Streb has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five events, Streb's average finish has been 62nd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 42 -8 276 0 7 0 0 $336,940

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Streb has one top-20 finish in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Streb has three made cuts in his past nine appearances at this tournament.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Streb has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,260 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 13th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Streb was better than 88% of the field (averaging 4.31 strokes).

Streb fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Streb carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.9).

Streb's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that last outing, Streb's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Streb ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on 10 of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Streb Odds to Win: +40000

