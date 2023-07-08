Richy Werenski will compete at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Werenski at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Richy Werenski Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Werenski has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Werenski has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

In his past five appearances, Werenski has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 30 -8 277 0 10 0 0 $682,214

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past five appearances at this event, Werenski has had an average finishing position of 32nd.

Werenski has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this event.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, five yards longer than the average course Werenski has played in the past year (7,284 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Werenski's Last Time Out

Werenski was in the seventh percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

Werenski shot better than 47% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Werenski did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Werenski carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.9).

Werenski's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that last tournament, Werenski had a bogey or worse on three of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Werenski ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Werenski finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Werenski Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.