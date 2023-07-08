The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Paul Haley as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Haley at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Paul Haley Insights

Haley has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in two of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in three rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Haley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Haley has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in two of his past five tournaments.

In his past five appearances, Haley has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 45 -4 282 0 11 1 1 $356,093

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, nine yards shorter than the average course Haley has played in the past year (7,298).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Haley's Last Time Out

Haley finished in the 42nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which landed him in the 26th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Haley was better than just 15% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Haley recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Haley had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Haley recorded more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent outing, Haley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Haley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Haley carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Haley Odds to Win: +40000

