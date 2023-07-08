The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Nicolas Echavarria as part of the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to wager on Echavarria at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Echavarria has shot below par twice, while also shooting one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Echavarria has not finished within five strokes of the top score of the day in any of his last 10 rounds.

He has failed to make the cut in each of his past five events

Echavarria has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, four yards longer than the average course Echavarria has played in the past year (7,285 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of the field.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the fifth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Echavarria was better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Echavarria carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Echavarria did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Echavarria's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average of 5.9.

At that most recent tournament, Echavarria's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Echavarria ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on five of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Echavarria finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Echavarria Odds to Win: +35000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.