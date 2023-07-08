Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .318 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the hill, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .388, fueled by 23 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 117th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 60 of 79 games this season (75.9%), including 27 multi-hit games (34.2%).

In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (6.3%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).

Hoerner has driven in a run in 26 games this year (32.9%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 33 times this year (41.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.4%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 38 .301 AVG .259 .349 OBP .307 .416 SLG .358 11 XBH 12 4 HR 1 25 RBI 19 16/10 K/BB 25/10 11 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings