The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Matthias Schmid. The par-71 course spans 7,289 yards and the purse is $7,400,000.00 for the tournament, running from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Schmid at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Matthias Schmid Insights

Schmid has finished better than par five times and posted six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Schmid has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Schmid has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five events.

Schmid has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 36 -8 278 0 7 0 2 $447,222

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Schmid will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,296 yards during the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.10-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was poor, putting him in the 13th percentile of the field.

Schmid shot better than 97% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.13 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Schmid did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Schmid recorded two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 1.9).

Schmid's three birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the field average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Schmid's par-4 performance (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Schmid finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, bettering the field's average of 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schmid finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

