The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Martin Laird. He and the rest of the golfers will go for for a part of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Martin Laird Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Laird has shot below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Laird has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Laird's average finish has been 52nd.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Laird has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 39 -8 276 0 11 1 1 $737,048

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Laird has an average finishing position of 32nd in his past three appearances at this event.

Laird made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

Laird will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,310 yards during the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird finished in the 65th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 33rd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Laird shot better than just 28% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Laird carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Laird had less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.9).

Laird recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

At that most recent tournament, Laird's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Laird ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Laird had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

