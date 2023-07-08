Lanto Griffin will compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Griffin at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Griffin has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Griffin has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Griffin has not finished in the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Griffin finished 64th in his only finish over his last five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 48 +1 288 0 5 0 0 $252,017

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Griffin placed 60th in his lone recent finish at this event in two trips.

In his past two appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The courses that Griffin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,334 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging par to finish in the 42nd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which was strong enough to place him in the 74th percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Griffin was better than just 3% of the field (averaging 4.88 strokes).

Griffin shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Griffin recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.9).

Griffin had fewer birdies or better (four) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent tournament, Griffin's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Griffin ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic registering a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Griffin underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+22500

