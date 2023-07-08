The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Kyle Stanley in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to place a wager on Stanley at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Kyle Stanley Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Stanley has scored better than par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Stanley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five events, Stanley has not finished in the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Stanley hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 71st.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 62 +2 287 0 3 0 0 $45,347

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Stanley has three top-20 finishes in his past nine appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

Stanley made the cut in seven of his past nine entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

Courses that Stanley has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,311 yards, 22 yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Stanley's Last Time Out

Stanley finished in the 42nd percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the fifth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.93).

Stanley shot better than just 3% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.51.

Stanley carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stanley carded one bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

Stanley carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.9 on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

In that most recent competition, Stanley's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.4).

Stanley finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Stanley underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Stanley Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

