Kramer Hickok is set to enter the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking place from July 6- 9.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished better than par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Hickok finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Hickok has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 38 -3 281 0 11 0 0 $633,345

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Hickok wound up 62nd at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

In his past three appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut once.

TPC Deere Run will play at 7,289 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,026.

TPC Deere Run has seen an average tournament score of -10 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Hickok will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,264 yards in the past year.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 3.95 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the 51st percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hickok was better than just 28% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hickok had two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Hickok's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent tournament, Hickok's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse one time (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Hickok finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Hickok finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +25000

