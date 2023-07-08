The field for the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run will include Kevin Chappell. The competition takes place from July 6- 9.

Kevin Chappell Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Chappell has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score three times in his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Chappell has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Chappell has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Chappell has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 34 -6 279 0 8 0 0 $322,123

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Chappell's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 one time. His average finish has been 35th.

Chappell has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Chappell has played i the last year (7,282 yards) is seven yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Chappell's Last Time Out

Chappell finished in the 12th percentile on the six par-3 holes at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 3.17 strokes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the RBC Canadian Open, which placed him in the 34th percentile of the field.

Chappell was better than 66% of the competitors at the RBC Canadian Open on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.58.

Chappell failed to card a birdie on any of the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Chappell recorded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.2).

Chappell carded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent outing, Chappell's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 7.5).

Chappell finished the RBC Canadian Open with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, worse than the field's average, 4.2.

The field at the RBC Canadian Open averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Chappell finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

