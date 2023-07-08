Kaito Onishi will hit the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois to compete in the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9. It's a par-71 that spans 7,289 yards, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on the line.

Looking to place a wager on Onishi at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Kaito Onishi Insights

Onishi has finished under par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Onishi has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past two tournaments, Onishi finished outside the top 20.

Looking at the past two tournaments he has entered, he made the cut once.

Onishi has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past two events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 76 +9 289 0 1 0 0 $18,040

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,289 yards, 263 yards longer than average.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

TPC Deere Run checks in at 7,289 yards, 227 yards longer than the average course Onishi has played in the past year (7,062 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Onishi's Last Time Out

Onishi finished in the 48th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii, with an average of par.

His 4.13-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii ranked in the 20th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.00).

Onishi was better than only 28% of the field at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.41.

Onishi recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Sony Open in Hawaii, worse than the field average of 1.7.

On the eight par-3s at the Sony Open in Hawaii, Onishi recorded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.9).

Onishi's two birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Sony Open in Hawaii were less than the tournament average (6.6).

At that most recent outing, Onishi's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Onishi ended the Sony Open in Hawaii underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.7), with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the Sony Open in Hawaii averaged 0.3 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Onishi finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

