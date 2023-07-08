Joel Dahmen will take to the course at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic from July 6- 9, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,289-yard course with $7,400,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Looking to bet on Dahmen at the John Deere Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Joel Dahmen Insights

Dahmen has finished below par twice and shot four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dahmen has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Dahmen finished outside the top 20.

He has made the cut in one of his past five tournaments.

Dahmen has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 40 -4 280 0 14 2 3 $1.4M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Dahmen's previous three appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been second.

Dahmen has one made cut in his past three appearances at this tournament.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.25 strokes per round and a score of -5. At TPC Deere Run, the scoring average is lower at -10 per tournament.

The courses that Dahmen has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,276 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Dahmen's Last Time Out

Dahmen finished in the seventh percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic ranked in the 37th percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.93).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dahmen shot better than just 15% of the competitors (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Dahmen failed to card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dahmen recorded two bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

Dahmen's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average (5.9).

At that most recent outing, Dahmen posted a bogey or worse on five of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Dahmen ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dahmen carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Dahmen Odds to Win: +20000

