Jason Dufner is in the field at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Dufner at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Jason Dufner Insights

Dufner has finished below par four times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Dufner has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his most recent 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Dufner has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five events.

Dufner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 52nd.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 54 -1 284 0 10 0 0 $265,138

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Dufner's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 18th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

Dufner will take to the 7,289-yard course this week at TPC Deere Run after having played courses with an average length of 7,312 yards during the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Dufner's Last Time Out

Dufner was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.15-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Dufner was better than 74% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Dufner fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Dufner carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Dufner did not have a birdie or better on any of the 20 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The tournament average was 5.9.

At that last outing, Dufner's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 4.4).

Dufner finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Dufner finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Dufner Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

