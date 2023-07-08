After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jared Young and the Chicago Cubs face the New York Yankees (who will start Gerrit Cole) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Explore More About This Game

Jared Young At The Plate

  • Young is batting .192 with two triples, a home run and two walks.
  • Young has picked up a hit in four games this year (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this season.
  • In three games this season, Young has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
.308 AVG .077
.400 OBP .143
.846 SLG .077
3 XBH 0
1 HR 0
4 RBI 0
4/2 K/BB 5/0
0 SB 1

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7).
