Ian Happ -- with a slugging percentage of .143 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Yankees.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Ian Happ At The Plate

  • Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .252 with 61 walks and 32 runs scored.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 90th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • Happ has picked up a hit in 52 of 85 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
  • In 7.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Happ has picked up an RBI in 23 games this season (27.1%), with more than one RBI in 11 of those contests (12.9%).
  • He has scored in 29.4% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 7.1%.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
41 GP 44
.231 AVG .272
.358 OBP .400
.357 SLG .430
11 XBH 16
3 HR 4
23 RBI 16
47/28 K/BB 45/33
3 SB 4

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.79 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Cole (8-2) gets the starting nod for the Yankees in his 19th start of the season. He has a 2.79 ERA in 109 2/3 innings pitched, with 118 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
