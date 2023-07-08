Henry Lebioda heads into the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run, with action from July 6- 9.

Henry Lebioda Insights

Lebioda has finished below par four times and posted four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, Lebioda has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Lebioda finished outside the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Lebioda has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 40 -6 281 0 7 0 0 $341,951

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In Lebioda's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 10 once, and his average finish has been 26th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Lebioda has played in the past year has been 41 yards longer than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Lebioda's Last Time Out

Lebioda was in the 42nd percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic was strong, putting him in the 74th percentile of the field.

Lebioda was better than only 13% of the field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Lebioda carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lebioda recorded three bogeys or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Lebioda's eight birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were more than the tournament average (5.9).

At that last competition, Lebioda had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Lebioda ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lebioda carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

