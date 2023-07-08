The field at the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois will feature Henrik Norlander. He and the rest of the entrants will go for for a piece of the $7,400,000.00 purse on the par-71, 7,289-yard course from July 6- 9.

Henrik Norlander Insights

Norlander has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 18 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Norlander has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five appearances, Norlander's average finish has been 59th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Norlander has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 40 -6 279 0 14 0 0 $589,912

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Norlander has had an average finishing position of 28th.

Norlander made the cut in two of his past four entries in this event.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,026 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,289-yard length for this week's event.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

TPC Deere Run is 7,289 yards, 27 yards shorter than the average course Norlander has played in the past year (7,316).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -10 average at this course.

Norlander's Last Time Out

Norlander was rather mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 65th percentile of competitors.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 37th percentile.

Norlander shot better than only 3% of the golfers at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.88 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.51.

Norlander shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Norlander recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.9).

Norlander's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last tournament, Norlander had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Norlander finished the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Norlander carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

