Harrison Endycott will be among those competing at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Harrison Endycott Insights

Endycott has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Endycott has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Endycott has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Endycott has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 38 -7 279 0 10 0 1 $750,820

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

At 7,289 yards, TPC Deere Run is set up as a par-71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,026 yards.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Endycott has played in the past year has been 13 yards shorter than the 7,289 yards TPC Deere Run will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -10.

Endycott's Last Time Out

Endycott was in the 20th percentile on par 3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic placed him in the 51st percentile.

Endycott was better than only 15% of the competitors at the Rocket Mortgage Classic on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.51.

Endycott fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Endycott had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.9).

Endycott's five birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

At that last tournament, Endycott's par-4 showing (on 20 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (worse than the field average, 4.4).

Endycott ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.2), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Endycott recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

