Greg Chalmers will play at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic, taking place from July 6- 9.

Greg Chalmers will play at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois for the 2023 John Deere Classic, taking place from July 6- 9.

Greg Chalmers Insights

Chalmers has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 16 rounds.

Chalmers has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Chalmers' average finish has been 53rd.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Chalmers has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 59 -3 283 0 7 0 0 $105,200

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, Chalmers has had an average finishing position of 50th.

Chalmers has made the cut in four of his past six appearances at this tournament.

The par-71 course measures 7,289 yards this week, 263 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at TPC Deere Run have averaged a score of -10 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 in the past year.

The average course Chalmers has played in the past year (7,322 yards) is 33 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Chalmers' Last Time Out

Chalmers was in the 36th percentile on par 3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, with an average of 3.06 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the AT&T Byron Nelson, which landed him in the 55th percentile of the field.

Chalmers shot better than 39% of the golfers at the AT&T Byron Nelson on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.47.

Chalmers fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson (the tournament average was 1.7).

On the 16 par-3s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chalmers had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (1.8).

Chalmers recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.8 on the 44 par-4s at the AT&T Byron Nelson.

At that most recent tournament, Chalmers' showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.5).

Chalmers ended the AT&T Byron Nelson recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.9 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AT&T Byron Nelson, Chalmers fell short compared to the field average of 0.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

+75000

