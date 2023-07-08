The 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9 will feature Geoff Ogilvy in the field, as the golfers take on the par-71, 7,289-yard course, with a purse of $7,400,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Ogilvy at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Geoff Ogilvy Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Ogilvy has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Ogilvy has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

Ogilvy has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five events.

Ogilvy has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 9 51 -2 283 0 4 0 0 $147,365

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Ogilvy has one top-20 finish in his past two appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

In his past two appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend once.

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards, 263 yards shorter than the 7,289-yard par 71 for this week's tournament.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

The courses that Ogilvy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,358 yards, while TPC Deere Run will be at 7,289 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Ogilvy's Last Time Out

Ogilvy was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Canadian Open, with an average of 2.83 strokes on the six par-3 holes.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the RBC Canadian Open ranked in the eighth percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Ogilvy shot better than only 22% of the field at the RBC Canadian Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.58.

Ogilvy shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open (the tournament average was 1.2).

On the six par-3s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ogilvy did not have a bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.2).

Ogilvy had fewer birdies or better (two) than the field average of 6.3 on the 24 par-4s at the RBC Canadian Open.

At that most recent outing, Ogilvy's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 7.5).

Ogilvy finished the RBC Canadian Open carding a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, while the field averaged 4.2 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Canadian Open, Ogilvy underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding two.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Ogilvy Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.