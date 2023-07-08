Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Cardinals - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Gavin Sheets (.182 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Miles Mikolas and the St. Louis Cardinals at Guaranteed Rate Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Blue Jays.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets has four doubles, eight home runs and 20 walks while hitting .226.
- Sheets has recorded a hit in 33 of 66 games this season (50.0%), including six multi-hit games (9.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- Sheets has had at least one RBI in 22.7% of his games this season (15 of 66), with two or more RBI five times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored a run in 17 of 66 games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.195
|AVG
|.253
|.277
|OBP
|.330
|.305
|SLG
|.453
|3
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|13
|RBI
|12
|19/10
|K/BB
|16/10
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have a 4.64 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 19th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 51st, 1.353 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 62nd.
