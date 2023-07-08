Estanislao Goya is set to take part in the 2023 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, taking place from July 6- 9.

Looking to wager on Goya at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Estanislao Goya Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Goya has finished better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Goya has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Goya's average finish has been 48th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut four times.

Goya hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five tournaments, with an average finish of 48th.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 47 -5 281 0 12 0 0 $339,930

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year, while TPC Deere Run is set for a longer 7,289 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while TPC Deere Run has a recent scoring average of -10.

The average course Goya has played in the past year (7,303 yards) is 14 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,289).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Goya's Last Time Out

Goya finished in the 20th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

He averaged 4.25 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, which placed him in the fourth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Goya shot better than 47% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Goya did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (the field averaged 1.9).

On the eight par-3s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Goya carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 1.9).

Goya's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Rocket Mortgage Classic were less than the tournament average of 5.9.

In that last competition, Goya's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 4.4).

Goya ended the Rocket Mortgage Classic carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 6.2 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Rocket Mortgage Classic averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Goya finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards

